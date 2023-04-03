On Monday, Cooper Hummel (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

  • Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 37.9% of his games last season (25 of 66), Hummel got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 66 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his 66 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 17 of his 66 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 26
.158 AVG .198
.266 OBP .283
.284 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
1 HR 2
8 RBI 9
36/14 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
37 GP 29
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%)
1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in the league).
  • Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
