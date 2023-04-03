On Monday, Cooper Hummel (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 37.9% of his games last season (25 of 66), Hummel got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 66 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his 66 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score in 17 of his 66 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 26 .158 AVG .198 .266 OBP .283 .284 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 8 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 37 GP 29 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

