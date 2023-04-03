Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Cooper Hummel (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)
- Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 37.9% of his games last season (25 of 66), Hummel got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 66 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his 66 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score in 17 of his 66 games a season ago (25.8%), with more than one run scored three times (4.5%).
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.158
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.283
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|9
|36/14
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (41.4%)
|2 (5.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (27.6%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in the league).
- Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
