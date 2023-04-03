The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13), losers of six road games in a row, visit the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-300) Coyotes (+250) 6.5

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite 34 times this season, and have gone 23-11 in those games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 35 times.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 259 (8th) Goals 212 (27th) 236 (14th) Goals Allowed 270 (24th) 42 (23rd) Power Play Goals 44 (22nd) 53 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 74 (32nd)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Seattle went over five times.

The Kraken have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 259 this season.

On defense, the Kraken have given up 236 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +23 goal differential .

