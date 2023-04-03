Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (2-1) and the Seattle Mariners (1-3) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Angels taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 3.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby versus the Angels and Reid Detmers.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 2.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners won 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 games they played as favorites last season.

Seattle had a record of 31-19, a 62% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Seattle managed to score 690 runs (4.3 per game) last season.

The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule