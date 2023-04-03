After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Sam Haggerty and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)

  • Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 36.1% of his games last year (30 of 83), Haggerty had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a long ball in five of 83 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last year out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored in 27.7% of his games last season (23 of 83), with more than one run on five occasions (6.0%).

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 31
.241 AVG .270
.350 OBP .340
.414 SLG .393
10 XBH 5
2 HR 3
13 RBI 10
28/14 K/BB 25/7
5 SB 8
Home Away
43 GP 40
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (37.5%)
5 (11.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (15.0%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (30.0%)
2 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (7.5%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Detmers will start for the Angels, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 23-year-old southpaw, started and went six innings against the Texas Rangers.
  • Last season he put together a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
