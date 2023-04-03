Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy reached base via a hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), including multiple hits in 21.4% of those games (three of them).
- Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
- In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he scored (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Angels pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Detmers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 23-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 7-6 record, had a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.209 WHIP.
