Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his games last season (100 of 145), France had a base hit, and in 43 of those games (29.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 145 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 20 of them (13.8%), leaving the yard in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 of 145 games last year (36.6%), France picked up an RBI, and 25 of those games (17.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored a run in 54 of his 145 games a season ago (37.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (6.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|50 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (67.6%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (32.4%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (36.5%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Detmers will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Texas Rangers.
- Last season he put together a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.209 WHIP over his 25 games.
