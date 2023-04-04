The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Utah Jazz (36-42).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 116.7 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.4 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +27 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz score 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.8 (24th in league) for a -52 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average a combined 233.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 234.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 39-36-3 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 - Lakers +1600 +750 -1204

