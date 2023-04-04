Jazz vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-9.5
|237.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 32 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
- Utah's matchups this season have a 234.9-point average over/under, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.
Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|27
|34.6%
|116.7
|233.8
|116.4
|234.2
|232.1
|Jazz
|32
|41%
|117.1
|233.8
|117.8
|234.2
|231.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total seven times.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). Away, it is .625 (25-15-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 116.4 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 116.4 points, Utah is 32-10 against the spread and 31-11 overall.
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|40-38
|1-0
|40-38
|Jazz
|45-33
|5-1
|46-32
Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Jazz
|116.7
|117.1
|8
|6
|28-8
|32-10
|29-7
|31-11
|116.4
|117.8
|19
|24
|30-18
|23-8
|31-17
|20-11
