The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -9.5 237.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 32 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

Utah's matchups this season have a 234.9-point average over/under, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 27 34.6% 116.7 233.8 116.4 234.2 232.1 Jazz 32 41% 117.1 233.8 117.8 234.2 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total seven times.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). Away, it is .625 (25-15-0).

The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 116.4 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.4 points, Utah is 32-10 against the spread and 31-11 overall.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 40-38 1-0 40-38 Jazz 45-33 5-1 46-32

Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Jazz 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-10 29-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-11 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-8 31-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.