Walker Kessler Injury Status - Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Report April 4
Take a look at the injury report for the Utah Jazz (36-42), which currently includes four players listed (including Walker Kessler), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jazz lost their most recent game 111-110 against the Nets on Sunday. The Jazz got a team-leading 32 points from Talen Horton-Tucker in the loss.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|25.6
|8.6
|1.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Finger
|20.8
|4
|4.4
|Rudy Gay
|SF
|Out
|Back
|5.2
|2.9
|1
|Walker Kessler
|C
|Out For Season
|Concussion
|9.2
|8.4
|0.9
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Foot), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
Jazz Season Insights
- The Jazz put up just 0.7 more points per game (117.1) than the Lakers give up (116.4).
- Utah has put together a 31-11 record in games it scores more than 116.4 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Jazz are putting up 116 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (117.1).
- Utah connects on 13.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.5% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 per game its opponents make, at a 36.2% rate.
- The Jazz rank 11th in the NBA with 113 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-10
|235
