Take a look at the injury report for the Utah Jazz (36-42), which currently includes four players listed (including Walker Kessler), as the Jazz ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) at Vivint Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz lost their most recent game 111-110 against the Nets on Sunday. The Jazz got a team-leading 32 points from Talen Horton-Tucker in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.6 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1 Walker Kessler C Out For Season Concussion 9.2 8.4 0.9

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Foot), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz put up just 0.7 more points per game (117.1) than the Lakers give up (116.4).

Utah has put together a 31-11 record in games it scores more than 116.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Jazz are putting up 116 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (117.1).

Utah connects on 13.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 35.5% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 per game its opponents make, at a 36.2% rate.

The Jazz rank 11th in the NBA with 113 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -10 235

