The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA.

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA

SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Jazz 118 - Lakers 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)

Jazz (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Jazz sport a 44-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 39-36-3 mark from the Lakers.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (80%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (57.7% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (50%).

The Lakers have a .630 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-10) this season, higher than the .419 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-25).

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league on offense (117.1 points scored per game) and 24th defensively (117.8 points allowed).

The Jazz are 10th in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.5). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

Utah takes 57.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.1% of Utah's baskets are 2-pointers, and 31.9% are 3-pointers.

