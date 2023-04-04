Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Los Angeles Angels (3-1) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (1-4) at 9:40 PM (on April 4). Our computer prediction projects a 3-1 win for the Angels, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo versus the Angels and Jose Suarez.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 3, Mariners 1.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners were favorites in 82 games last season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.

Last season, Seattle won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (690 total) ranked Seattle 18th in the majors.

The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule