Jose Suarez will aim to shut down Ty France and company when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners ranked ninth-best in MLB play last season with 197 total home runs.

Last year the Mariners' .390 slugging percentage was 14th in baseball.

Seattle went 35-20 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Los Angeles ranked 25th in the majors with 623 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Mariners ranked 13th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .315.

Seattle struck out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Seattle's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.59 last year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Mariners had a combined WHIP of just 1.191 as a pitching staff, which was the eighth-best in baseball last season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Luis Castillo Shane Bieber 3/31/2023 Guardians L 9-4 Home Robbie Ray Hunter Gaddis 4/1/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/2/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels - Home Chris Flexen Shohei Ohtani 4/7/2023 Guardians - Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Hayden Wesneski

