Sam Haggerty -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate (2022)

  • Haggerty hit .256 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haggerty got a hit in 36.1% of his 83 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.3% of those contests.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 83 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Haggerty picked up an RBI in 19 games last season out of 83 (22.9%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He crossed the plate in 23 of 83 games last year (27.7%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (five times).

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 31
.241 AVG .270
.350 OBP .340
.414 SLG .393
10 XBH 5
2 HR 3
13 RBI 10
28/14 K/BB 25/7
5 SB 8
Home Away
43 GP 40
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (37.5%)
5 (11.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (15.0%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (30.0%)
2 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (7.5%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to allow 168 total home runs at a rate of one per game (11th in the league).
  • Suarez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
  • In 22 games last season he put together an 8-8 record and had a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.
