The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Horton-Tucker produced 32 points and eight assists in a 111-110 loss versus the Nets.

Now let's examine Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 10.5 18.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.2 5.4 Assists 5.5 3.7 6.4 PRA 33.5 17.4 30.6 PR 27.5 13.7 24.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.5



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Lakers

Horton-Tucker is responsible for attempting 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Horton-Tucker's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.7.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.4 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.5 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 20 15 3 3 1 0 3 11/4/2022 16 7 3 1 1 0 2

