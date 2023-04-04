Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .267 with 35 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 46th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 19th in the league in slugging.
- Hernandez reached base via a hit in 89 of 133 games last season (66.9%), including multiple hits in 27.1% of those games (36 of them).
- He homered in 18.0% of his games last year (24 of 133), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez picked up an RBI in 47 of 133 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He scored a run in 40.6% of his games last year (54 of 133), with more than one run on 14 occasions (10.5%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.259
|AVG
|.273
|.309
|OBP
|.323
|.519
|SLG
|.465
|31
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|10
|44
|RBI
|33
|74/15
|K/BB
|78/19
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|40 (59.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (74.2%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (27.3%)
|27 (40.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (40.9%)
|14 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|23 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (36.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Suarez starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went seven innings against the Texas Rangers.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together an 8-8 record.
