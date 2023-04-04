Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate (2022)
- France had a .439 slugging percentage while batting .278.
- Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 56th in slugging.
- France got a hit in 69.0% of his 145 games last season, with multiple hits in 29.7% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2022 (20 of 145), including 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- France picked up an RBI in 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%), including 25 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (17.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 54 of 145 games last year (37.2%), including 10 multi-run games (6.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.361
|OBP
|.329
|.443
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|10
|42
|RBI
|42
|44/21
|K/BB
|50/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|50 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (67.6%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (32.4%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (36.5%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of one per game (11th in baseball).
- Suarez will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Texas Rangers.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with an 8-8 record, had a 3.96 ERA, and a 1.248 WHIP.
