J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has a double and four walks while batting .167.
  • Crawford has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Crawford has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.14 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow five home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Ohtani (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
