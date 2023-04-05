The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Kelenic got a hit 19 times last season in 59 games (32.2%), including six multi-hit games (10.2%).

He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (six of 59), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 15 of 59 games last year (25.4%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 21 .125 AVG .164 .206 OBP .243 .281 SLG .358 6 XBH 7 4 HR 3 10 RBI 7 36/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 32 GP 27 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)