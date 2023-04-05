On Wednesday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
  • In 57.5% of his 134 games last season, Wong got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 9.0%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wong drove in a run in 25.4% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 37.3% of his games last season (50 of 134), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.242 AVG .260
.339 OBP .345
.445 SLG .416
24 XBH 19
8 HR 7
25 RBI 22
51/26 K/BB 37/22
6 SB 11
Home Away
66 GP 68
35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%)
7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
  • Ohtani (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 15 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
