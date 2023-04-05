Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kolten Wong (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 57.5% of his 134 games last season, Wong got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 9.0%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong drove in a run in 25.4% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of them (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 37.3% of his games last season (50 of 134), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 13 (9.7%) he scored more than once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.242
|AVG
|.260
|.339
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|51/26
|K/BB
|37/22
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|35 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (61.8%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|22 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (41.2%)
|7 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.4%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- Ohtani (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 15 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
