Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Los Angeles Angels (3-2) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (2-4) at 4:10 PM ET on April 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-2 victory for the Angels, who are favored by our model.

The Angels will call on Shohei Ohtani against the Mariners and Chris Flexen.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Seattle has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (26 total, 4.3 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.27 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule