When the (2-4) take on the (3-2) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 4:10 PM ET, Chris Flexen will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 1).

The Angels are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+145). The over/under is 7 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Flexen - SEA (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels won 51, or 59.3%, of the 86 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Angels won 12 of their 22 games, or 54.5%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Angels hit 84 homers away from home last season (1.0 per game).

Los Angeles averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 away from home.

The Mariners won in 37, or 44%, of the 84 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Mariners came away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Seattle averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (97 total at home).

The Mariners had a .382 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +325 - 2nd

