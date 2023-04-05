Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .143.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.14 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, one per game).
- Ohtani (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
