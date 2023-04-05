Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .143.
  • Hernandez has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.14 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, one per game).
  • Ohtani (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
