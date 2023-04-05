The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy got a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games last season, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those contests.
  • Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one dinger.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
  • In 35.7% of his games last season (five of 14), he scored at least one run, and in three (21.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Ohtani (0-0) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and sixth in K/9 (15).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.