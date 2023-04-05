On Wednesday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with nine hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 48th in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his six games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • France has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.14 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow five home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Angels will look to Ohtani (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 15 K/9 ranks sixth.
