Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ty France (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with nine hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 48th in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his six games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- France has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.14 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow five home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Angels will look to Ohtani (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 15 K/9 ranks sixth.
