The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -6.5 239.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Utah's matchups this season is 235.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Utah is 46-33-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.
  • Utah has a record of 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 29 36.2% 117.6 234.9 116.8 234.8 230.8
Jazz 31 39.2% 117.3 234.9 118.0 234.8 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 21-18-0 record) than away (.625, 25-15-0).
  • The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder give up.
  • Utah is 33-10 against the spread and 31-12 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-34 4-4 45-35
Jazz 46-33 16-5 47-32

Jazz vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Jazz
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
25-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-10
24-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-12
116.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.0
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
29-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-12
27-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-16

