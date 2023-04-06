How to Watch the Jazz vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on April 6, 2023. The Jazz have also lost three games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Thunder vs. Jazz with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has compiled a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The Jazz put up an average of 117.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder allow.
- Utah has put together a 31-12 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (116.2). And they are giving up less at home (117) than away (118.9).
- At home Utah is allowing 117 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than it is on the road (118.9).
- The Jazz collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (26.3).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Walker Kessler
|Out For Season
|Concussion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.