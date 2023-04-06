The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on April 6, 2023. The Jazz have also lost three games in a row.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Jazz put up an average of 117.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder allow.

Utah has put together a 31-12 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (116.2). And they are giving up less at home (117) than away (118.9).

At home Utah is allowing 117 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than it is on the road (118.9).

The Jazz collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (26.3).

Jazz Injuries