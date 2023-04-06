Vivint Arena is where the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) and Utah Jazz (36-43) will clash on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Olynyk are players to watch for the Thunder and Jazz, respectively.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Lakers on Tuesday, 135-133 in OT. Their leading scorer was Olynyk with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Olynyk 23 7 7 0 0 4 Talen Horton-Tucker 23 4 7 2 1 0 Ochai Agbaji 22 4 3 0 2 4

Jazz Players to Watch

Kessler is putting up 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 72% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz receive 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Jazz get 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 20.2 5.2 6.3 0.6 0.2 1.4 Walker Kessler 12.1 8.2 1.5 0.2 2.6 0 Kelly Olynyk 12.5 8.5 5.1 0.7 0.1 1.1 Kris Dunn 11.9 3.2 5.1 0.6 0.4 0.6 Ochai Agbaji 14.8 3.2 2.5 0.2 0.8 2.8

