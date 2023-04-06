The Seattle Kraken will host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, April 6, with the Coyotes having lost seven consecutive road games.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 14th in goals against, allowing 239 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken score the third-most goals in the league (272 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 38 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 77 13 50 63 50 47 - Jared McCann 74 37 26 63 27 54 32.9% Jordan Eberle 77 18 40 58 30 49 44% Matthew Beniers 75 22 32 54 43 52 42.6% Yanni Gourde 76 12 34 46 26 61 49.5%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 3.6 goals per game (278 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 213 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players