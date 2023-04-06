The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 7-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 118 - Thunder 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Thunder have had less success against the spread than the Jazz this year, tallying an ATS record of 45-34-1, compared to the 45-34-0 record of the Jazz.

Oklahoma City (3-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (50%) than Utah (15-3) does as a 7+-point underdog (83.3%).

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 53.8% of the time this season (43 out of 80), less often than Utah's games have (46 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 15-12, while the Jazz are 18-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.3 per game) and 25th in points conceded (118).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Jazz are 10th in the NBA.

At 13.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.1% of Utah's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 31.9% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.