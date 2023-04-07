A.J. Pollock -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

  • Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Pollock picked up a hit in 58.7% of his games last year (81 of 138), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (23.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 of 138 games last season (29.0%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 50 times in 138 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 62
.247 AVG .244
.293 OBP .291
.409 SLG .368
22 XBH 19
9 HR 5
36 RBI 20
47/17 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 2
Home Away
72 GP 66
42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%)
17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%)
9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%)
24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
