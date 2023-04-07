After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .273 with three doubles.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this season (50.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings