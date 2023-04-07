J.P. Crawford -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has a double and four walks while batting .227.
  • This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Crawford has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
  • Civale (1-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
