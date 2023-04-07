On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate (2022)

  • Kelenic hit .141 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Kelenic reached base via a hit in 19 of 59 games last season (32.2%), including multiple hits in 10.2% of those games (six of them).
  • Including the 59 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), hitting a home run in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 59 (18.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 15 of his 59 games a season ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (8.5%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 21
.125 AVG .164
.206 OBP .243
.281 SLG .358
6 XBH 7
4 HR 3
10 RBI 7
36/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
32 GP 27
10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
2 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Civale (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
