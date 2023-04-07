On Friday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .251 with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Wong picked up a base hit in 77 out of 134 games last year (57.5%), with at least two hits in 26 of those contests (19.4%).
  • He hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games last year (12 of 134), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wong drove in a run in 34 of 134 games last season (25.4%), with two or more RBIz in eight of those contests (6.0%).
  • He came around to score 50 times in 134 games (37.3%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.7%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.242 AVG .260
.339 OBP .345
.445 SLG .416
24 XBH 19
8 HR 7
25 RBI 22
51/26 K/BB 37/22
6 SB 11
Home Away
66 GP 68
35 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (61.8%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
22 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (41.2%)
7 (10.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.4%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians will look to Civale (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .429 WHIP ranks third, and 3.9 K/9 ranks 60th.
