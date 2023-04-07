2023 Masters Tournament Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play at the 2023 Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm is in the lead (-7). Watch the second round from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament
- Start Time: 7:30 AM ET
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,545 yards
- Thursday TV: ESPN
- Friday TV: ESPN
- Saturday TV: CBS
- Sunday TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Masters Tournament Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Jon Rahm
|1st
|-7
|65
|Viktor Hovland
|1st
|-7
|65
|Brooks Koepka
|1st
|-7
|65
|Cameron Young
|4th
|-5
|67
|Jason Day
|4th
|-5
|67
Masters Tournament Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|10:18 AM ET
|Will Zalatoris (/MC)
|1:18 PM ET
|Justin Thomas (-2/17th), Jon Rahm (-7/1st), Cameron Young (-5/4th)
|9:48 AM ET
|Matthew Fitzpatrick (-2/17th), Collin Morikawa (-3/13th)
|11:06 AM ET
|Kevin Na (+4/MC)
|10:24 AM ET
|Tommy Fleetwood (E/37th), Tony Finau (-3/13th), Jordan Spieth (-3/13th)
|10:00 AM ET
|Sam Bennett (-4/6th), Scottie Scheffler (-4/6th), Max Homa (-1/26th)
|1:30 PM ET
|Sung-Jae Im (-1/26th), Hideki Matsuyama (-1/26th), Cameron Smith (-2/17th)
|12:54 PM ET
|Xander Schauffele (-4/6th), Viktor Hovland (-7/1st), Tiger Woods (+2/54th)
|9:36 AM ET
|Dustin Johnson (-1/26th), Corey Conners (+1/45th), Justin Rose (-3/13th)
|10:36 AM ET
|Mike Weir (E/37th)
