Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Civale (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
