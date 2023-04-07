On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .167 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in three games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings