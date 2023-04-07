After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.
  • France has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • France has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, one per game).
  • Civale (1-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
