Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- France has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, one per game).
- Civale (1-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.429), and 60th in K/9 (3.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.