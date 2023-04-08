A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last year out of 138 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 36.2% of his 138 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.2%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
