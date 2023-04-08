On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)

Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 58.7% of his games last season (81 of 138), Pollock got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 14 games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 10.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Pollock picked up an RBI in 40 games last year out of 138 (29.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 36.2% of his 138 games last season, he scored a run (50 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.2%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 62 .247 AVG .244 .293 OBP .291 .409 SLG .368 22 XBH 19 9 HR 5 36 RBI 20 47/17 K/BB 51/15 1 SB 2 Home Away 72 GP 66 42 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (59.1%) 17 (23.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.2%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (39.4%) 9 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)