Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .280 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Raleigh has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • In three games this year (42.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, one per game).
  • Quantrill (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
