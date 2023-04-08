Cal Raleigh -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .280 with three doubles and two walks.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Raleigh has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

In three games this year (42.9%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

