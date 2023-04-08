The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has three doubles and four walks while batting .269.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in four games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • Crawford has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Quantrill (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
