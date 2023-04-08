Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .211.
- In four of six games this season, Kelenic got a hit, but only one each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Kelenic has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
