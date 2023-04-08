Kelly Olynyk, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - April 8
Walker Kessler is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (52-28) take on the Utah Jazz (36-44) at Vivint Arena.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 114-98, on Thursday. Kris Dunn was their high scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kris Dunn
|22
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Kelly Olynyk
|16
|14
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Ochai Agbaji
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jazz Players to Watch
- Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- The Jazz get 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.
- Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ochai Agbaji is putting up 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|18.3
|4.5
|5.8
|0.5
|0.2
|1.3
|Kelly Olynyk
|12.8
|8.6
|5.3
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|Kris Dunn
|13.4
|3.7
|5.3
|0.7
|0.4
|0.7
|Walker Kessler
|10.9
|6.8
|1.4
|0.2
|2.3
|0
|Ochai Agbaji
|14.5
|3.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.8
|2.4
