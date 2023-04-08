Walker Kessler is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (52-28) take on the Utah Jazz (36-44) at Vivint Arena.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 114-98, on Thursday. Kris Dunn was their high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kris Dunn 22 7 8 1 0 2 Kelly Olynyk 16 14 8 1 0 0 Ochai Agbaji 13 1 0 0 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

The Jazz get 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Talen Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji is putting up 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 18.3 4.5 5.8 0.5 0.2 1.3 Kelly Olynyk 12.8 8.6 5.3 0.8 0.1 1.1 Kris Dunn 13.4 3.7 5.3 0.7 0.4 0.7 Walker Kessler 10.9 6.8 1.4 0.2 2.3 0 Ochai Agbaji 14.5 3.2 2.2 0.2 0.8 2.4

