The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Julio Rodriguez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit seven homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 34 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.33 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.301 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Marco Gonzales heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Home Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/3/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels L 4-3 Home - - 4/7/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians - Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.