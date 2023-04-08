(3-5) will play the (5-3) at Progressive Field on Saturday, April 8 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 1 strikeouts, Marco Gonzales will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +115 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Mariners vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

