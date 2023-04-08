Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (36-44) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 7-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Jazz 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets (43-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 2.4% less often than the Jazz (45-35-0) this year.
- Utah covers the spread when it is a 7-point underdog or more 78.9% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 7 or more (48.1%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (46 out of 80).
- The Nuggets have a .717 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-17) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-27).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah is sixth in the league in points scored (117.1 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.9).
- The Jazz are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Jazz make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 19th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.7% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 68.3% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.