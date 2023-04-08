The Utah Jazz (36-44) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-28) on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena as 7-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ALT.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Jazz vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets (43-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 2.4% less often than the Jazz (45-35-0) this year.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 7-point underdog or more 78.9% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 7 or more (48.1%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (46 out of 80).

The Nuggets have a .717 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-17) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-27).

Jazz Performance Insights

Utah is sixth in the league in points scored (117.1 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.9).

The Jazz are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Jazz make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 19th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.7% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 68.3% have been 2-pointers.

