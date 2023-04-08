Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .172.
- Hernandez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Hernandez has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
