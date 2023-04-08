Ty France -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .934, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

France will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 in his last games.

France has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, France has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

