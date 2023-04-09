The Seattle Mariners and Cooper Hummel, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 37.9% of his 66 games last season, Hummel picked up a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in three of 66 games in 2022 (4.5%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hummel drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 66 (19.7%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored in 25.8% of his games last season (17 of 66), with two or more runs on three occasions (4.5%).

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 26 .158 AVG .198 .266 OBP .283 .284 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 8 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 37 GP 29 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)