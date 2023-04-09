J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .241 with three doubles and four walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his nine games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Plesac (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed one inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
