On Sunday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has two doubles and a walk while hitting .304.

Kelenic has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

Kelenic has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

